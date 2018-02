BRIEF-Brunswick Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $1.32‍​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brunswick Corp:

* ORATION : BRUNSWICK RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2017 EARNINGS

* QTRLY NET SALES OF $1,090.9 MILLION, UP FROM $986.3 MILLION IN 2016

* 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES REVENUE GROWTH OF 5% TO 7% AND DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, INCREASED TO $4.45 TO $4.65

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.32‍​

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.36, REVENUE VIEW $5.04 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS “GENERALLY CONSISTENT” WITH RECENTLY PROVIDED THREE-YEAR STRATEGIC PLAN

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECT TO GENERATE FREE CASH FLOW IN EXCESS OF $275 MILLION

* FOR THE FULL-YEAR, ANTICIPATE IMPROVEMENT IN BOTH GROSS MARGINS AND OPERATING MARGINS

* IN THE FITNESS SEGMENT, CO IS PLANNING FOR MARKET DEMAND IN 2018 SIMILAR TO THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.70