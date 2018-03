Feb 28 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd:

* 26 ASSET MANAGEMENT COS AGREE TO PAY SERVICE CHARGE PER TRANSACTION ON BILATERAL BASIS FOR SERVICES THROUGH BSE STAR MF PLATFORM Source text: BSE is pleased to announce that 26 AMCs out of Total 37 AMCs accounting for more than 74% of total assets under management in Indian Mutual fund industry have agreed to pay a nominal service charge per transaction on bilateral basis to BSE for its services being provided through BSE StAR MF platform. Further company coverage: