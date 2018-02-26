FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 9:09 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-BSE Waives Off Transaction Charges On S&P BSE Sensex 30 Stocks w.e.f. March 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - BSE Ltd:

* SAYS BSE WAIVED OFF TRANSACTION CHARGES ON S&P BSE SENSEX 30 STOCKS W.E.F. MARCH 12 Source text - [BSE waives off transaction charges in equity segment of S&P BSE SENSEX 30 stocks Monday, February 26, 2018: BSE the world’s fastest exchanges with a speed of 6 microseconds and the most cost effective exchange in India has waived off the transaction charges on S&P BSE SENSEX 30 Stocks with effect from March 12, 2018. S&P BSE Sensex is the barometer of Indian economy. This move is aimed at facilitating and encouraging participation by retail investors in financially sound companies.]

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
