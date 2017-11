Nov 8 (Reuters) - BT Investment Management Ltd:

* Fy total revenue and other income down 0.3 percent to $498.4 mln‍​

* Fy ‍profit for year attributable to members up 3.8% to $147.5 million​

* ‍A final dividend of 26.0 cents per share to be paid on 20 December 2017​