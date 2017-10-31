BRIEF-BT says telecoms sector welcomes its fibre network ambitions

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc
* industry welcomes openreach ambition to build a large fttp broadband network
* first major confidential consultation led by a more independent openreach
* openreach estimates that building fttp connections all way to ten million front doors would cost in region of £3bn to £6bn
* deciding how that investment can be recovered fairly through wholesale pricing will be critical to making a commercial case work Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)