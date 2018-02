Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bt Group:

* CFO SAYS WOULDN‘T EXPECT BIG CHANGES TO ANALYST CAPEX EXPECTATIONS AFTER BIGGER FTTP PLAN

* CEO SAYS NOT GOING AFTER VOLUME IN TV, GOING AFTER VALUE

* CEO SAYS APPLE WATCH HAS TAKEN OFF IN THE LAST QUARTER

* CEO SAYS ITS TV SERVICE CANSURVIVE WITHOUT PREMIER LEAGUE, 'IT IS ONE OF A BROAD SET OF RIGHTS'