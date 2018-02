Feb 26 (Reuters) - Buckeye Partners Lp:

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. ANNOUNCES $265.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF CLASS C UNITS

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS - ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 6.2 MILLION CLASS C UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNERSHIP INTERESTS IN BUCKEYE FOR $265 MILLION​

* BUCKEYE PARTNERS - ‍BUCKEYE TO USE OFFERING'S PROCEEDS TO PRE-FUND EQUITY PORTION OF REMAINING 2018, 2019 GROWTH CAPEX PROGRAM, AMONG OTHERS​