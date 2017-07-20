BRIEF-Buckle announces election of Thomas Heacock as vice president of finance, treasurer and CFO

July 20 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc

* The Buckle, Inc. announces election of Thomas B. Heacock as vice president of finance, treasurer and chief financial officer

* Buckle Inc - Heacock replaces Karen B. Rhoads as company's chief financial officer

* Rhoads will remain with company for a period of time to assist in transfer of her duties and responsibilities to Heacock

* Buckle Inc - Rhoads will continue to serve as a member of company's board of directors