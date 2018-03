March 8 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc:

* THE BUCKLE, INC. REPORTS FEBRUARY 2018 NET SALES AND ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 2 PERCENT TO $64 MILLION

* COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, FOR 4-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MARCH 3 DECREASED 5.3 PERCENT