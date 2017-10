BRIEF-Buffalo Capital says Waverly Pharma's unit entered deal to sell 2 generic cancer drugs

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Buffalo Capital Inc:

* Buffalo Capital Inc. announces mailing of information circular and provides transaction update

* Buffalo Capital says ‍ Waverley Pharma International has entered a License, Manufacture and Supply Agreement with Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited​

* Buffalo Capital Inc says ‍ pursuant to agreement, WPI acquired non-exclusive license to market, sell and distribute WAV-101 and WAV-102 in United Kingdom​

* Buffalo Capital says ‍pursuant to agreement, WPI acquired exclusive license to market,sell,distribute WAV-101 and WAV-102, in U.S.,Canada,European Union​