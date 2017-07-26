BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings announces Q2 earnings per share $0.55

July 26 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc

* Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. announces second quarter earnings per share of $0.55 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.66

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q2 earnings per share $0.55

* Q2 revenue $500 million versus I/B/E/S view $513.3 million

* Q2 same store sales fell 1.2 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.50 to $5.00

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $4.00 to $4.50

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - Sees ‍FY same-store sales to be down approximately 1% to 2%​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - Sees ‍FY capital expenditures of approximately $100 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S