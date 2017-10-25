FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q3 earnings per share $1.17
#Regulatory News
October 25, 2017 / 8:16 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Q3 earnings per share $1.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* Buffalo wild wings, inc. Announces third quarter earnings per share of $1.17 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.36

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.36

* Q3 earnings per share $1.17

* Q3 revenue $496.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $501.6 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.85 to $5.15

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.30 to $4.60

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - qtrly ‍same-store sales decreased 2.3% at company-owned restaurants and 3.2% at franchise locations​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc sees ‍2017 same-store sales growth of approximately negative 1.5%​

* Buffalo Wild Wings Inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $80 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

