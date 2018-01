BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings Sees FY Revenue $2.067 Bln To $2.069 Bln

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc:

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31 EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT DOWN 1.7% TO DOWN 1.6%‍​

* - ESTIMATED TOTAL REVENUES FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $2,067 MILLION TO $2,069 MILLION

* BUFFALO WILD WINGS - PRELIMINARY ESTIMATED NET EARNINGS INCLUDING NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, EXPECTED TO BE $70 MILLION TO $72 MILLION

* FY REVENUE VIEW $2.07 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2D2dve8] Further company coverage: