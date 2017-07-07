FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2017 / 4:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy to buy Oncor

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Energy:

* Oncor to join warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - has executed a definitive merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings Corp

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - will acquire reorganized EFH, which will ultimately result in acquisition of Oncor

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - all-cash consideration for reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of approximately $11.25 billion for 100% of Oncor

* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - upon deal closing, Bob Shapard will assume role of executive chairman of Oncor board, and Allen Nye will assume role of CEO of Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

