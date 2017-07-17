BRIEF-Bulletproof Group updates on legal proceedings

July 17 (Reuters) - Bulletproof Group Ltd

* notification of legal claim

* received a claim against company lodged in New Zealand high court by Cloud House Limited

* company views claim as without merit.

* Claim in relation to asset sale and purchase agreement signed on 31 january 2016

* claim also alleges that cloud house was misled as to Bulletproof's capabilities, customer base and access to managed services

* loss in earn out payment is alleged to be nz$3.9 million

* disputes allegations made and has foreshadowed a counter claim against cloud house in respect of cloud house's financial position

* claim alleges that co's management,business decisions after acquisition of cloud house business assets resulted in cloud house not achieving earn out