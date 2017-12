Dec 22 (Reuters) - Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd:

* ‍BULLETPROOF LODGES TARGET‘S STATEMENT AND RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT MACQUARIE TELECOM‘S OFFER​

* TARGET‘S STATEMENT HAS ALSO BEEN GIVEN TO MACQUARIE TELECOM AND IS BEING DESPATCHED TO BULLETPROOF SHAREHOLDERS

* ‍INDEPENDENT EXPERT APPOINTED BY BULLETPROOF TO REVIEW OFFER HAS CONCLUDED OFFER IS NOT FAIR AND NOT REASONABLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: