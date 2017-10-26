FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bulten operating earnings fall in Q3
Sections
Featured
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Company Results
ICICI's second-quarter profit falls
Me and my robotic suit
Special Report
REUTERS INVESTIGATES
Me and my robotic suit
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2017 / 11:37 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Bulten operating earnings fall in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q3 ‍net sales reached SEK 630 million, an increase of 5.0 pct on same period last year​

* Q3 ‍operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 35 million vs yr-ago 39 million, which corresponds to an operating margin of 5.5 pct vs yr-ago 6.5 pct​

* Q3 ‍order bookings amounted to SEK 691 million, an increase of 14.7 pct

* Says growth and profitability were hampered by slightly lower volumes due to customers’ model changes

* Says the profitability has also been negatively impacted by higher global market prices for steel and other metals, as well as currency effects

* Says underlying profitability is good considering this was the third quarter, which has fewer production days.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.