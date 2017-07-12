FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bulten Q2 EBIT rises, order bookings up 13.9 pct
July 12, 2017 / 6:35 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Bulten Q2 EBIT rises, order bookings up 13.9 pct

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q2 net sales reached SEK 708 million vs yr-ago 686 million, an increase of 3.0 percent on same period last year

* Q2 order bookings amounted to SEK 765 million vs yr-ago 672 million, an increase of 13.9 percent on same period last year

* Q2 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 57 million vs year-ago 54 million

* Says well equipped for a phase of growth and investments in production and logistics

* Says development indicates strong underlying demand in automotive industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

