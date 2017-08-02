BRIEF-Bunge reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bunge Ltd:

* Bunge reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $‍11,645​ million versus $10,541 million

* Qtrly agribusiness impacted by weak margins and slow farmer selling in South America

* Expect significant improvement in second half of year

* Qtrly ‍adj earnings per share $0.17​

* Weak global margins and slower than expected farmer selling in South America led to a “challenging” Q2 in agribusiness​

* In Food & Ingredients, edible oils is on track and should “significantly” exceed last year’s result​

* Milling business, particularly in Brazil, is facing headwinds from contraction in flour consumption both in industrial, food service segments

* Expect global competitiveness​ program to reduce overhead costs by $250 million by end of 2019 with $100 million of savings expected in 2018

* Lower results in agribusiness in quarter primarily driven by slow farmer selling in South America that negatively impacted margins

* In Milling Products, U.S. Milling was steady with a “promising outlook” for second half of year​

* Expect a “much improved” second half of year​

* In Fertilizer, continue to expect 2017 segment EBIT to be approximately $25 million​

* Sugar & Bioenergy segment remains on target to achieve full-year EBIT of $100 to $120 million assuming normal weather patterns

* Adjusting FY 2017 EBIT range to $550 million to $650 million, weighted to Q4 for Agribusiness ​

* In Food & Ingredients adjusting our full-year 2017 EBIT range to $210 million to $230 million, weighted to Q4