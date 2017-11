Nov 24 (Reuters) - Burberry Group Plc

* TO ‍COMMENCE A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF COMPANY‘S ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.05P EACH UP TO A MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION OF £150M​

* ‍PURCHASE OF SHARES WILL TAKE PLACE DURING PERIOD COMMENCING ON 27 NOVEMBER 2017 AND ENDING NO LATER THAN 1 MARCH 2018​