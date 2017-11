BRIEF-Burberry H1 ‍adjusted op profit rises 17 pct to 185 mln stg

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Burberry Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 11 penceper share

* H1 ‍revenue 1,263 million stg, up 4​ percent underlying

* ‍h1 retail comparable store sales, up 4 percent

* ‍adjusted operating profit 185 million stg, up 17 percent underlying​

* ‍now expect to deliver £60m of cumulative cost savings in full year​

* ‍expected impact of year-on-year exchange rate movements on fy 2018 reported adjusted operating profit is around £20m adverse compared to our previous guidance for £25m adverse at 30 june effective rates​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)