June 27 (Reuters) - BURE EQUITY AB

* DIVESTS ITS HOLDING IN CATELLA AB

* DIVESTED, THROUGH WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY BURE FINANCIAL SERVICES, 341.271 A-SHARES AND 8.430.617 B-SHARES IN CATELLA AB

* AFTER TRANSACTION BURE EQUITY DOES NOT OWN ANY SHARES IN CATELLA