Jan 19 (Reuters) - BURKHALTER HOLDING AG:

* SELLS SHARE IN ALPIQ BURKHALTER TECHNIK AG TO ALPIQ INTEC AG

* SELLING ITS 50 PERCENT SHARE IN ALPIQ BURKHALTER TECHNIK AG TO ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER ALPIQ INTEC AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)