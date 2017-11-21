FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Burlington Stores Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70
#Regulatory News
November 21, 2017 / 12:02 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Burlington Stores Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc

* Burlington Stores Inc reports third quarter 2017 results above guidance and increases full year 2017 outlook

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.02 to $2.06

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $4.23 to $4.27

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 8.1 to 8.4 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 sales up 11 to 12 percent

* Q3 sales $1.438 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.09, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Burlington Stores Inc- ‍on a non-GAAP basis, comparable store sales increased 3.1% in quarter​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍expects to open 37 net new stores, and invest net capital expenditures of approximately $215 million​ in fiscal 2017

* Burlington Stores Inc sees ‍comparable store sales to increase in range of 2% to 3% for q4​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
