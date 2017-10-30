BRIEF-Burlington Stores sees Q3 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.66

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc

* Burlington Stores Inc announces launch of debt repricing and extension transaction and updates guidance for the third quarter ended October 28, 2017

* Sees Q3 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.66

* Burlington Stores Inc - for 13 weeks ended October 28, 2017 company now expects total sales to increase approximately 7.1 pct​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍for 13 weeks ended October 28, 2017 company now expects comparable store sales to increase approximately 3.1 pct​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍for 13 weeks ended October 28, 2017 company now expects adjusted EPS in range of $0.64 to $0.66​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍launch of a debt repricing and extension transaction​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍is seeking commitments from lenders under a new senior secured credit facility for an aggregate principal amount of $1,117 million​

* Burlington Stores Inc - co ‍expects new senior credit facility to comprise a single tranche of loans maturing in 2024​

* Burlington Stores Inc - ‍net proceeds of new senior credit facility will be used to repay all indebtedness outstanding under existing term loan b facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: