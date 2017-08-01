BRIEF-BWP Trust FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ mln vs $310.5 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bwp Trust
* FY net profit from ordinary activities $223.8 million versus $310.5 million
* FY revenue from ordinary activities $152.5 million versus $150.2 million
* Final distribution 8.88 cents per unit
* For 2018 trust expects further rental growth from its core Bunnings warehouse property portfolio
* "Expect to at least maintain distributions equivalent to that paid for year ended 30 june 2017 during 2018"