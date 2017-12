Dec 21 (Reuters) - BWX Technologies Inc:

* BWXT JOINT VENTURE AWARDED $1.39 BILLION ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT CONTRACT

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - CONTRACT IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.39 BILLION OVER 10 YEARS

* BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC - WORK WILL BE CONDUCTED AT U.S. DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY'S (DOE) LOS ALAMOS NATIONAL LABORATORY (LANL)