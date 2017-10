Sept 28 (Reuters) - Bwx Technologies Inc:

* BWX Technologies Inc - ‍contract has expected value of about $928 million,modification extends nwp’s contract to sept 30, 2020, with additional 2-year option​

* BWX Technologies - ‍co's JV between unit BWXT technical services, aecom been awarded 3-year extension to its management and operations contract​