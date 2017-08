Aug 3 (Reuters) - BWX Technologies Inc

* BWXT awarded $18.8 million nuclear thermal propulsion reactor design contract by NASA

* BWX Technologies - ‍contract to initiate conceptual designs for nuclear thermal propulsion reactor in support of possible future manned mission to mars​