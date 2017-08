STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Byggmax

* Q2 net sales rose 2.1 pct to SEK 1,775.8 mln

* Q2 net sales for comparable stores decreased 0.3 percent

* Q2 EBIT amounted to SEK 171.8 mln (159.2)

* The gross margin was 30.6 percent (29.9)

* Says we expect to meet our goal to open 8 to 12 new stores in 2017, and have so far communicated locations for 10 new stores this year (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)