a month ago
BRIEF-Byline Bancorp - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 1:47 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Byline Bancorp - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Byline Bancorp Inc

* Byline Bancorp Inc - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program - sec filing

* Byline Bancorp Inc - received subpoena for documents related to activities at ridgestone bank, subsidiary of ridgestone financial services inc

* ‍byline Bancorp Inc - do not believe the inquiry will have a material adverse effect on business, financial condition or results of operations‍​​ Source text : bit.ly/2umPC8X Further company coverage:

