BRIEF-Byron Says Will Solicit Creditors Approval Of The CVA Over The Next 21 Days

Jan 9 (Reuters) -

* BYRON HAMBURGERS - ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF THE BUSINESS AND A RESTRUCTURING PLAN

* BYRON HAMBURGERS - UNDER THE TERMS OF DEAL EXISTING INVESTOR THREE HILLS CAPITAL PARTNERS BECOMES THE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* BYRON HAMBURGERS - HUTTON COLLINS WILL SELL HALF OF ITS CURRENT HOLDING IN BYRON TO THREE HILLS CAPITAL PARTNERS

* BYRON HAMBURGERS - PROPOSAL ALLOWS BYRON TO RATIONALISE THE COSTS OF ITS LEASEHOLD OBLIGATIONS

* BYRON HAMBURGERS - PROPOSAL ALLOWS BYRON TO REFOCUS THE BUSINESS ON A SMALLER, MORE PROFITABLE CORE ESTATE

* BYRON- PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING, UNDER THE TERMS OF A COMPANY VOLUNTARY ARRANGEMENT, WILL ALLOW BYRON TO CONTINUE OPERATING

* BYRON - HAS SUBMITTED A COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO ITS CREDITORS

* BYRON - WILL SOLICIT CREDITORS APPROVAL OF THE CVA OVER THE NEXT 21 DAYS