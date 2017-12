Dec 14 (Reuters) - Bank Zachodni WBK SA:

* The agreement to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets by Poland’s third-largest lender Bank Zachodni WBK does not affect BZ WBK‘S ability to potentially pay out a dividend for 2017, BZ WBK’s Chief Financial Officer Maciej Reluga tells reporters

* BZ WBK said on Thursday it has signed a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Polish assets for 1.29 billion zlotys ($362 million) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)