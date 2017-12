Dec 5 (Reuters) - C-QUADRAT INVESTMENT AG:

* ‍TAKES OVER MAJORITY STAKE IN FRENCH ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY​

* PARTIES ENVISAGE CLOSING CONTRACT IN Q1 2018

* AGREED PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 2.4 MILLION FINANCED WITH COMBINATION OF EQUITY AND EXTERNAL FUNDS

* ‍ACQUISITION OF 51% OF SHARES IN ADVENIS INVESTMENT MANAGERS​