* REG-C-RAD SIGNS A CONTRACT FOR ITS GEMINI PORTAL IMAGING DETECTOR

* ‍ORDER HAS A VALUE OF APPROX. 1,5 MSEK​

* ‍ORDER IS BOOKED AS ORDER INTAKE IN Q1. DELIVERY SHALL TAKE PLACE DURING 2018.​

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH A CHINESE COMPANY BEIJING HGPT TECHNOLOGY & TRADE CO., LTD​