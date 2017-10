Sept 28 (Reuters) - CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG

* PURCHASES BUILDING B OF THE WARSAW SPIRE COMPLEX‍​

* CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG - ACQUISITION OF THE 21,600 SQM FRONTEX OFFICE BUILDING FOR AROUND € 100 M IN LINE WITH THE STRATEGIC ANNUAL TARGETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)