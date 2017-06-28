FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CA says amended, restated its $1 bln unsecured revolving credit facility
#Regulatory News
June 28, 2017 / 9:25 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-CA says amended, restated its $1 bln unsecured revolving credit facility

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - CA Inc:

* CA Inc - amended and restated its $1.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility

* CA Inc says amended and restated credit agreement expires June 27, 2022

* CA Inc - company may, at its option and subject to customary conditions, request an increase in aggregate commitment of up to $500 million

* CA Inc- has option to extend expiration date for additional 1-year terms with written consent of lenders having at least 50% of commitments - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tZrbzn) Further company coverage:

