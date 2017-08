Aug 1 (Reuters) - Cabbeen Fashion Ltd

* HY revenue RMB406 million versus RMB536.2 million

* Announces interim dividend 6 HK cents

* Profit attributable to company's equity shareholders for six months ended 30 June 2017 amounted to RMB88.0 million, a decrease 13.9%

* Expects slower growth of apparel market & sluggish consumer sentiment in Mainland China will continue to unfavourably affect business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)