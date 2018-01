Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp:

* CABOT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BOARD OF DIRECTORS CHANGES

* CABOT - ANNOUNCED ELECTION OF SUE RATAJ AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 9, 2018

* CABOT - JOHN O'BRIEN, WHO IS THE CURRENT NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIR, WILL REMAIN ON BOARD FOLLOWING BOARD LEADERSHIP CHANGE