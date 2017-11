Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cabot Credit Management Ltd IPO-CAB.L

* UPDATE ON INTENTION TO FLOAT

* ‍WILL NOT BE PROCEEDING WITH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING ON LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE​

* ‍BELIEVES PROCEEDING WITH TRANSACTION WOULD NOT BE IN BEST INTEREST OF COMPANY OR ITS SHAREHOLDERS, GIVEN CURRENT IPO AND BROADER MARKET CONDITION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: