Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cabot Microelectronics Corp:

* CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SCOTT D. BEAMER AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND RETIREMENT OF WILLIAM S. JOHNSON

* CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP- BEAMER WILL ASSUME ROLE AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO ON JANUARY 15, 2018