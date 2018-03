March 8 (Reuters) - Cactus Inc:

* CACTUS ANNOUNCES FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* CACTUS INC QTRLY REVENUES UP 9.1% TO $104.8 MILLION FROM $96.0 MILLION IN PRECEDING QUARTER​

* CACTUS INC QTRLY ‍NET INCOME OF $22.8 MILLION VERSUS $22.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: