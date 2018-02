BRIEF-CAD It CEO To Launch Takeover Bid At EUR 5.30/shr Aimed At Delisting

Feb 19 (Reuters) - CAD IT SPA:

* QUARANTACINQUE PLANS TO LAUNCH A TAKEOVER BID ON CAD IT

* PRICE TO BE PAID BY THE OFFEROR FOR EACH SHARE TENDERED IS EQUAL TO EUR 5.30

* OFFER AIMS AT ACQUIRING THE WHOLE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE ISSUER AND AT OBTAINING THE DELISTING

* SHARE CAPITAL OF QUARANTACINQUE IS FULLY OWNED BY CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CAD IT PAOLO DAL CORTIVO

* BEFORE THE PUBLISHING OF THE OFFER DOCUMENT, THE OFFEROR WILL TURN INTO A JOINT STOCK COMPANY

* QUARANTACINQUE TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL VIA CONTRIBUTION OF CAD IT SHARES OF CEO DAL CORTIVO AND RELATIVES

* OFFEROR TO BE OWNED BY PAOLO DAL CORTIVO (35.8 PERCENT), GIULIA DAL CORTIVO (35.3 PERCENT) AND LILIANA LANZA (28.9 PERCENT) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)