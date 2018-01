Jan 24 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorp:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE FOR WAS $113.6 MILLION, UP 4.9% FROM THE LINKED QUARTER

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39, EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $87.9 MILLION AN INCREASE OF $6.7 MILLION, OR 8.3%, FROM THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36, REVENUE VIEW $109.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2n9qros) Further company coverage: