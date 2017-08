Aug 9 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Says Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for diltiazem hydrochloride extended-release capsules USP

* Drug used for treatment of hypertension, angina and certain heart rhythm disorders

* Says drug will be produced in group's formulations manufacturing facility at the Pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad