Nov 29 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* SAYS ‍ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA FOR CANDESARTAN CILEXETIL AND HYDROCHLOROTHIAZIDE TABLETS

* DRUG IS INTENDED TO TREAT HYPERTENSION; TO BE MADE AT GROUP'S FORMULATIONS FACILITY AT AHMEDABAD​ Source text - bit.ly/2zO1W9J Further company coverage: