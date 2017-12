Dec 21 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* SAYS ‍ZYDUS RECEIVES FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR NIFEDIPINE EXTENDED-RELEASE TABLETS USP​

* DRUG USED TO TREAT HYPERTENSION, CHEST PAIN WILL BE MANUFACTURED AT CO'S FORMULATIONS MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT SEZ, AHMEDABAD Source text: bit.ly/2p1yOqf Further company coverage: