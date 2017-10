Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says ‍Zydus receives final approval from USFDA for Clobetasol Propionate Ointment USP

* Says will be manufactured in co’s topical manufacturing facilty at Ahmedabad​

* Says drug is indicated to treat variety of skin conditions‍​