June 21 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says to consider raise funds by issue of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures through qualified institutional placement

* Says to consider issue of foreign currency bond / foreign currency convertible bonds subject to approval of shareholders

* To consider issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures / foreign currency bonds on private placement basis