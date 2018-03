Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* UNIT ‍ZYDUS GETS FINAL NOD FROM U.S. FDA FOR DEXMEDETOMIDINE HYDROCHLORIDE INJECTION

* INJECTION TO BE MANUFACTURED AT CO'S FORMULATIONS MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT MORAIYA, AHMEDABAD‍​​ Source text - bit.ly/2GMplqQ Further company coverage: